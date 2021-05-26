Friday Night Dinner Creator Robert Popper Reveals Episode He Wishes He'd Made

“Am I a businessman or an artist?” asks the eponymous, mononymous fashion designer in the second episode of Netflix’s new five-part miniseries Halston. This clichéd but complicated question is at the crux of this stylish, uneven portrait of the man who gained iconic status with his bias cut gowns and constant presence at Studio 54. Ewan McGregor plays Halston with a highly mannered delivery that verges on vocal fry. Chain-smoking, frequently clad in black, and often hanging out with Liza Minnelli (Krysta Rodriguez), he’s presented as a campy queer icon. When he says “Orchids are part of my process,” we have no choice but to believe him, and may even consider a trip to the florist. It’s no surprise that the show is produced by Ryan Murphy, the tireless producer behind numerous contemporary over-the-top, gay-friendly television programs.