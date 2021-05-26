Friday Night Dinner Creator Robert Popper Reveals Episode He Wishes He'd Made

Mike D has been spending the past week in California with Bobby Bones and his fiancé Caitlin in their Airbnb as Bones works out there for American Idol filming. During their time together, Mike D shared that knows now exactly why Bones and Caitlin are made for each other. Instead of it being super sweet, it was actually something funny. Mike D said the two of them are both super competitive about everything they do. They're constantly competing against each other. There was a moment went they were playing a game together that they got so competitive that they continued to argue about said topic for the next three days.