The Houston Astros are, and will always be, the enemy of the New York Yankees franchise, even after we all collectively “get over it.”. Why? They stole a ring from the rest of baseball. They blocked the Yankees’ potential best chance at a title in this current window — 2019, not 2017. Not only did they brazenly and blatantly cheat, but they continued to have the upper hand in the rivalry even after they supposedly abandoned those immoral strategies.