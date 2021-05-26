Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Opinion/Editorial, May 26, 2021

By Editorial Pages
genevashorereport.com
 13 days ago

Entropy is the word physicists use to discuss the passage of time in physical terms. Entropy basically means that things, stuff, energy, and so on, go from a state of organization to disorganization, never the reverse unless interfered with. Human beings interfere with this thermodynamic law all the time. In fact, in physics, human existence is mostly defined by this reverse process. Humans build things, make things happen, and interfere with the natural process all the time. Many people think that the advancements made by humans in almost all areas are a waste and a danger to the environment and the planet itself. Those humans are usually speaking or writing after a full meal, a good night’s sleep, and in air-conditioned or heated enclosures.

genevashorereport.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#Opinion Editorial#Time#Save America Bill#Environment#Human Beings#Human Existence#Sleep#Disorganization#Things#Mankind#Time#Physical Terms#Humanity#Actuality#Physics#Needless Suffering#Entropy#Alignment#Civilization
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
Sciencespokanefavs.com

Can Shared Understanding Lead to a Better World?

Creation myths reflect shared understanding of Earth’s natural bounties when people recognized their dependence on their surroundings. Greeks in the 12th century BCE recognized our “earth mother” in “Mother Gaia,” symbol of birth or regeneration. Indigenous societies still feel close connections with, and maintain deep respect for, our common “mother.”
Chesssdjewishworld.com

How Humans Mentally Shape Our World

The Mind is Mightier: Reflections on the Historic Rise of Cognition and Complexity by Bar-Giora Goldberg, Authors Pace, 2020, ISBN: 9781628-656619; 462 pages. As someone who has studied Platonic thought, I sensed where the author was going with his concept. The civilized world derives its existence from our species’ innate ability to recognize the building blocks of how the world functions. As we continue to decipher the mysteries about our Universe’s existence, from the macro to the quantum, we had discovered the vast complexity that began when human beings first became cognizant of their environment and began questioning about the purpose of their existence.
AmericasWesterly Sun

Guest Opinion: Thoughts on my unplanned retirement

After a year-long, COVID-induced hiatus I am planning to go back to work. This, even as most people my age are making their way toward the exits — trying to wrangle some sort of early retirement so they can move to someplace warm. Ocala or Belize. For me, early retirement...
Kidsemsworld.com

Guest Editorial: The Duty to Discipline

Anyone with children can tell you, discipline has to start early. That belief seems universal among parents, so why would it be any different with our employees? Our employees are not children, of course, but for both groups correction of wrongdoing must begin when they’re young. The sooner into their careers employees learn what standards they are expected to meet, the sooner they will strive to meet those standards and buy into that vision of their company.
HealthConscious Life News

8 Cutting Edge Minds Answer the Question – What Happens After We Die?

What happens after death, no one knows for sure. It is a question of theory and imagination mixed with ancient wisdom and intuitive guesses. However, most of us can agree that the human being is a soul which lives for a time in a physical body. The soul feels infinite, and records of near-death experiences clue us into the possibility that some greater journey begins the moment the body dies.
Militarycsmng.com

Opinion: Embrace change… or be left behind

By Chief Master Sgt. Timothy C. White Jr. | Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of Air Force Reserve. ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Citizen Airmen: In this edition, the boss and I decided to touch on a very complex topic: change. Either you love it, hate it or just try to roll with it. It is a billion dollar industry with books, articles and podcasts all hoping to educate and coach us on how to cope, handle or even lead change. One thing is certain, if you don’t embrace it and learn to evolve with the change, you will be left behind.
Public HealthTimes-News

COVID cut into hustle culture. Is it time to finally turn against workaholism?

Whether it's called hustle culture or toxic productivity, workaholism is now mainstream. For the past few years, the idea of "rise and grind 24/7" has infected American life. People are working extreme schedules, forfeiting weekends, relationships and even sleep to attain success. It's the newest incarnation of the American dream, the belief that if you hustle now, later you can enjoy a luxurious lifestyle and astronomical achievement. You too can become Bill Gates or Oprah, if you just work hard enough.
Public Healthstalberttoday.ca

EDITORIAL: Our masks may fall; uncertainty lingers

Premier Jason Kenney's summer reopening announcement this past week had plenty of Albertans jumping for joy at the thought of being able to travel, play sports, eat in restaurants, and bid adieu to many a makeshift home office. Certainly, there are many positives to receiving a medical green light to...
ReligionTimes-Republican

No God, no science

Researchers have noted a substantial decline in religious belief in the United States in recent years. By way of example, according to the Pew Research Center, the number of Americans who identified as Christian declined by 12 percent just between 2009 to 2019, and the number who identified as Protestant declined by 8percent Pew notes some similar trends playing out among American Jews. While large numbers identify with and/or participate in various aspects of Jewish culture , smaller numbers identify with Jewish religious belief . More than a quarter of adult Jews in the United States define their religious belief as “atheist, agnostic or ‘nothing in particular’ rather than as Jewish.” In the 18-30 age group of American Jews, fully 40 percent describe themselves that way.
Educationarcamax.com

Editorial: Our kids' education should be based on fact, not propaganda

It’s either chutzpah or hypocrisy, maybe both, that leads Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran and the Florida Board of Education to crack down on our children’s history lessons. First, they spread fear that our kids will actually learn that (gasp!) the United States has not always been purely mom and apple pie. Then, satisfied they’ve sufficiently whipped up hysteria, they require a civics curriculum that encourages children to be unthinking drones.
Religiondanreiland.com

5 Truths That Define a Strong Vision

Emerging from the panic of 2020 and the life patterns of 2021, we now face substantial complexities in shaping, communicating, and realizing vision. Challenge #1 – We are relearning how current culture views the church. Over the past twenty years or more church has moved from a central institution in...
Books & Literaturepsyche.co

Dare to speak your mind and together we flourish

Visitors to the 2018 Art Basel show in Hong Kong. Photo by Martin Parr/Magnum. is assistant professor of philosophy at Bowling Green State University, and the author of Why It’s OK to Speak Your Mind (2021). What constitutes a flourishing human life? This question has exercised philosophers for as long...
Thousand Oaks, CAThousand Oaks Acorn

‘Woke’ editorial ignorant, cliched

The May 13 Acorn editorial states that not only do we have “an unhealthy fear of change” in Thousand Oaks, but that “it reeks of classism at best and racism— yes, racism—at worst.”. Wow. That is the king of non sequiturs, not to mention downright rude, condescending and the most...
Religionbiblicalarchaeology.org

The Ark of the Covenant in its Egyptian Context

The Ark of the Covenant as we know it from the Hebrew Bible is steeped in the culture and context of its time (Late Bronze Age, c. 1500–1200 B.C.E.). The people of that age believed in angelic snake spirits spitting fire, entrapped demons, and gods wandering the land. Into this milieu, Moses introduced the Ark of the Covenant, which takes many of these concepts and flips them on their head to create new religious meaning.
Businessmediapost.com

'Time' Revamps Editorial Management

Time has announced several changes to its editorial team, according to a memo sent to staff by Editor-in-Chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal and Deputy Editor Sam Jacobs. The goal is to build subscriptions and speed digital transformation. The appointments include:. Kelly Conniff to senior executive editor. Conniff adds the magazine...
Ellensburg, WAdailyrecordnews.com

Editorial: The future of al fresco

Paris and those glorious Hollywood films of the 1940s and ‘50s probably are partially to blame, but there is an inescapable romantic notion attached to outdoor or sidewalk dining. Each of us can picture ourselves sipping a cup of strong coffee or perhaps a lovely glass of wine, watching the...