Opinion/Editorial, May 26, 2021

Entropy is the word physicists use to discuss the passage of time in physical terms. Entropy basically means that things, stuff, energy, and so on, go from a state of organization to disorganization, never the reverse unless interfered with. Human beings interfere with this thermodynamic law all the time. In fact, in physics, human existence is mostly defined by this reverse process. Humans build things, make things happen, and interfere with the natural process all the time. Many people think that the advancements made by humans in almost all areas are a waste and a danger to the environment and the planet itself. Those humans are usually speaking or writing after a full meal, a good night’s sleep, and in air-conditioned or heated enclosures.