Drug charges have been filed against a Rainelle man in Fayette County. According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, a Fayette County Sheriff’s Department deputy conducted a stop on a vehicle for a traffic infraction on U.S. Route 19 in Fayetteville over the weekend. After a positive indication by a sheriff’s department K-9, a search was conducted. A small amount of methamphetamines and a loaded firearm were found in the initial stages of the search. Afterwards, 107 Klonopin pills were discovered concealed on the suspect’s person. It was also established that the man is a convicted felon.