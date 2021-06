THE WOODLANDS, TX -- At 8:30pm this evening The Woodlands Fire Department Engine 101 was dispatched to a fire alarm at The Woodlands Resort laundry facility. On arrival Engine 101 reported smoke coming from the laundry building and requested a full structure response. Firefighters made entry and located a fire involving several laundry carts full of towels. The building’s sprinkler system had kept the fire in check and crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze. Fire damage was confined to the laundry carts but there was significant smoke damage to the structure. Fire cause is under investigation by Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office. The Woodlands Fire Department was assisted by South Montgomery County Fire Department and Montgomery County Hospital District.