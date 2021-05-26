Cancel
Little Gems, May 26, 2021

By Editorial Pages
genevashorereport.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dangers posed by the road situation on Wells Street running in front of McDonald’s, Burger King, Joanie’s Diner, the YMCA, and Culvers. Take your life, or at least your car’s life, in your hands, and then pray. Try to look both ways. Hell, you have to look five or six ways and even then, when you finally work up the courage to nose out into traffic there is this nagging worry buried deep down in your psychology. This street is dangerous. The cars coming and going from all directions are not in a safe situation, as the road not only has so many busy entrances and exits it also has substantial curves and runs up and down a big hill. What a recipe for looming disaster. Fixing this mess is more important than even the new signal on the bypass or the signal at Walgreens coming into town.

