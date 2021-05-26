Cancel
Alabama Football Kickoff Time, Network for Florida Revealed

By Joey Blackwell
Posted by 
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42iiYM_0aCFOoUg00

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football's 2021 matchup with the Florida Gators has officially been announced.

Per a statement released by Alabama athletics, the Crimson Tide and the Gators will face each other in The Swamp on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on CBS.

The last time Alabama and Florida played was last December in the 2020 SEC Championship Game that saw the Crimson Tide win its 28th conference title with a 52-46 victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The last time the two teams played each other during the regular season was all the way back in September of 2014 in Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide was once again victorious, leaving with a 42-21 win.

Alabama has won seven straight games against Florida.

Here is the full statement issued by Alabama athletics:

Alabama-Florida Kickoff Time, Television Selection Set

The Crimson Tide and Gators will meet in The Swamp on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama and Florida are scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on CBS for their Saturday, Sept. 18 matchup at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, the Southeastern Conference office announced on Wednesday afternoon.

The matchup in Gainesville opens the SEC slate for the Crimson Tide and will be the 41st meeting all-time in the series, dating back to 1916. Alabama owns the series advantage, 26-14, including a 9-2 record in The Swamp. The two teams last met in 2020 SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, Ga., as UA came away with a 52-46 win to claim its 28th conference title in program history.

