Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Birmingham, AL

Alabama Basketball, Gonzaga Set to Finalize Neutral-Site Series

By Tyler Martin
Posted by 
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39XWkT_0aCFOiCK00

Per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Alabama basketball and Gonzaga are in an agreement to begin a neutral-site series beginning in the 2021-2022 season in Seattle on Dec. 4 inside the new Climate Pledge Arena.

During the 2022-2023 campaign, the Bulldogs would travel to Birmingham to face the Crimson Tide in the renovated Legacy Arena.

Last week, Alabama announced its plans to participate in the Orlando Invitation during Thanksgiving Week that includes the likes of Kansas, Iona, Dayton, North Texas, Miami (FL), Belmont and Drake.

The Crimson Tide will also play a home game with Houston after last year's meeting was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols with the Cougars program, meaning that Alabama will face at least two of the 2021 Final Four participants next season.

“I think you guys have gotten to know me well enough that we’re gonna schedule really good teams,” Oats told the media in April. “Houston’s pretty good. I’m not trying to schedule too many top-10 teams to come in here. Houston will be in here. We’re still trying to work on the Birmingham deal, what’s gonna happen there. We typically play up there and some other ones. We’ve got some work to do on the schedule, it’s nowhere close to being done. Adam [Bauman]’s been working hard on it. I was a little more tied up with some of this recruiting. Now that that’s over, we can turn our attention a little bit more to scheduling. Maybe have a better update on that in a month or so.

“That’s not really the way it works when you play in the SEC. You’ve got enough top-10 teams in-conference here. I’m not scheduling a bunch of them out of conference. We’ve got the Big 12 Challenge, we’re going to Orlando in the AdvoCare that’s got a solid field. There’s only so many really high-level games you want in the non-conference. There’s an art to this doing this scheduling thing, and I think we’ve done pretty good with it.”

BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
254
Followers
566
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Kansas, AL
City
Houston, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Dayton, AL
Birmingham, AL
College Sports
State
Alabama State
Birmingham, AL
Basketball
Local
Alabama Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Bulldogs#Home Games#Gonzaga Set#Cbs Sports#Cougars#Sec#The Big 12 Challenge#Climate Pledge Arena#Iona#Advocare#Finalize Neutral Site#Final Four#Miami#North Texas#Crimson Tide#Seattle#Conference#Orlando Invitation#High Level Games
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Gonzaga University
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
BamaCentral

Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 3, 2021

The Extra Point: Could the Broncos Be Bringing Patrick Surtain II Along Slowly?. 2022 OL Carson Hinzman Recaps First Visit to Alabama: "I Definitely Want to Come Back" In case you missed it: WCWS Notebook: Alabama's Patrick Murphy Discusses Arizona Coaching Legend, Stadium Upgrades, Instant Replay. Crimson Tide results. No...
NFLPosted by
BamaCentral

Crimson Tide Top 5: Tight Ends

When looking at the list of prolific tight ends in Alabama football history, the list might not be as long was linebackers or wide receivers. But boy is it a talented one. The Nick Saban era alone has produced some talented tight ends that didn't make this list, with players like Hale Hentges, Preston Dial and Miller Forristall missing the cut. Of course, a few players from the Saban era definitely made the list, but there have no doubt been some solid tight ends under the Crimson Tide's current coach.
Alabama StatePosted by
BamaCentral

2022 G Nick Smith Jr. Takes Official Visit to Alabama

While Alabama football is beginning to host elite prospects on campus again, the Crimson Tide's basketball program and coach Nate Oats are doing the same. On Tuesday, which is the first day that recruits across all sports can officially visit campuses in-person again since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2022 guard Nick Smith Jr. was in Tuscaloosa on an official visit.
NFLPosted by
BamaCentral

Crimson Tide Top 5: Linebackers

Trying to put together a top-five list of Alabama linebackers is like attempting to eat one Oreo cookie and ignore the rest of the sleeve. It’s almost impossible to do. Here are three examples of just how difficult the selection process was:. Rolando McClain won the 2009 Butkus Award and...
Alabama StatePosted by
BamaCentral

Three Alabama Softball Players Earn NFCA All-American Honors

For the second straight season, Alabama softball's Montana Fouts, Bailey Hemphill and Kaylee Tow were all announced as National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division 1 All-Americans on Wednesday afternoon. Fouts is a unanimous first-team selection as a pitcher, while Hemphill is the first-team selection at catcher. Both of them earned second-team...
FootballPosted by
BamaCentral

Crimson Tikes: Taylor Made

I didn't know his name was Taylor ... "Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.