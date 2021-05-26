Cancel
Mullenix family responds to article

 28 days ago

We are writing this letter in response to an article that was published on May 5, 2021 regarding a recent court case our father, Carl Mullenix, was involved in. Our family would have had no problem with an article being published with the outcome of the case. We expected that. What we didn’t expect were specific details regarding his health to be revealed on the front page of the local newspaper, which to be quite honest our family considers a HIPAA violation and we are looking into the legality of this further.

Wenatchee, WAPosted by
Wenatchee World

Articles of Faith

Sage Hills church will spotlight “God Will Take Care of You” by Rev. Civilla Martin for the monthly hymn. Martin also wrote the lyrics to “His Eye is on the Sparrow” and “The Blood Will Never Lose Its Power.”. Information and stories about the hymn are available at jeannezornes.blogspot.com. Due...
Conway, SCcoastal.edu

news-article

Coastal Carolina University’s Accessibility and Disability Services (ADS) is establishing a local chapter of Delta Alpha Pi (DAPi), an international honor society for undergraduate and graduate students with disabilities. DAPi was founded in 2004 at East Stroudsburg University in Pennsylvania. According to the organization’s mission statement, “Because of the negative...
Cincinnati, OHHammond Daily Star

This article may save someones life

On May 23, 2016, residents of the Deupree House retirement home in Cincinnati, Ohio, were having dinner. Patty Ris, 87, a new resident at the retirement home, randomly selected an open seat at a table with several other people. The residents at Patty’s table were fully engaged in conversation in...
Family RelationshipsBayStreet.ca

Ali Zar Contributes Heavily to a New Article Outlining How to Run a Business With Your Family

The Long Island-area serial entrepreneur worked in conjunction with a professional journalist to compose an informative and enlightening piece. LONG ISLAND, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / It is with great pride and pleasure that Long Island-area small business owner Ali Zar announces that he has made a substantial contribution to a new article. The piece, which was written by journalist Patrica Lopez and published by an online periodical concentrating on matters relating to running a home business, is structured as a list of six winning strategies to employ when running a for-profit enterprise with family members.
Relationshipszerotothree.org

Beyond the Article: “An Outbreak of Creativity”

An interview with Journal authors Dawn M. Curtin and Linda L. Wilson. Editor’s Note: In their article for the Journal, authors Dawn M. Curtin and Linda L. Wilson shared examples of the lengths to which staff at The Enola Group Early Head Start program went to stay connected with children, families, one another, and their communities in spite of the restrictions and barriers of the pandemic. The stories of transformation they share are practical, insightful, and encouraging. But we also wanted to know how living through and telling those stories has transformed them.
Lawlexblog.com

Article: Fiduciary Agency Denied

Robert Flannigan recently published an article entitled, Fiduciary Agency Denied, Wills, Trusts, & Estates Law ejournal (2021). Provided below is the abstract to the Article. There is a long running conflict of authority on a fundamental aspect of agency. The…
lexblog.com

Article: Decisions at the End of Life

David Orentlicher and Judit Sandor recently published an article entitled, Decisions at the End of Life, Wills, Trusts, & Estates Law ejournal (2021). Provided below is the abstract to the Article: Advances in medical technology have increased the ethical and…
Utah StateTwin Falls Times-News

Letter: To judge or not to judge

A Utah TV news crew recently worried out loud about a State of Utah water conservation website. The “Fame or Shame” site encourages citizens to report those who are wasting water so water entities can follow-up. The reporters admitted they had been debating internally about whether public water shaming is...
U.S. Politicslexblog.com

APPLICATION FOR ARTICLE 17-A GUARDIANSHIP DENIED

Matter of Chaim G., 2021 NY Slip Op 50533(U), Decided on May 14, 2021, Surrogate’s Court, Kings County, Lopez Torres, J:. “Before the court is a guardianship proceeding pursuant to Article 17-A of the Surrogate’s Court Procedure Act (Article 17-A), to appoint Jennifer G. N. (Jennifer) and Jerome G. (Jerome), Chaim G.’s (Chaim) siblings,[FN1] as his co-guardians. Mental Hygiene Legal Services (MHLS) appeared on behalf of Chaim.
Upworthy

Mom of terminally ill child responds to abusive note she received for parking in disabled spot

The mom of a terminally ill child was furious after she found a hateful note on the windshield of her car, accusing her of stealing the parking spot reserved for disabled people at a hospital. Emma Doherty's child, Bobby has gone through countless operations and spent half his life in intensive care. She elaborated on her child's condition on Facebook and replied to the nasty message, reminding people that all disabilities are not visible. Doherty asked people not to write passive-aggressive hateful messages or judge people before actually knowing what they are going through. She found the hateful message on her car when they visited the Alder Hey Children’s hospital in Liverpool, England, reported The Huffington Post.
Pharmaceuticalsthedesertreview.com

Thanks for publishing ivermectin articles

I wish to thank you for publishing the recent articles by Justus R. Hope, M.D. in connection with the drug Ivermectin. As you may know, the Ivermectin story (and, in particular, the patently obvious suppression of research and information regarding its efficacy against Covid-19) is one of the biggest scandals in recent memory and, in my opinion, a crime against humanity. Revealing this information will hopefully save lives and make the public aware of just how much regulatory capture and corruption exists in our government (and in the WHO).
Grand Cane, LAKTBS

Grand Cane mayor, Whitaker family respond to backlash after Big W Trail Ride

GRAND CANE, La.— Thousands of people attended the Big W Trail Ride held outside of Grand Cane village limits Saturday. The crowds left some residents unhappy. Many attendees parked in business lots, on the sides of roads, and in residential areas in Grand Cane. Residents posted on social media about the overflow of cars, trash that was left behind, and a shooting that happened.