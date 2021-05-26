Mullenix family responds to article

We are writing this letter in response to an article that was published on May 5, 2021 regarding a recent court case our father, Carl Mullenix, was involved in. Our family would have had no problem with an article being published with the outcome of the case. We expected that. What we didn’t expect were specific details regarding his health to be revealed on the front page of the local newspaper, which to be quite honest our family considers a HIPAA violation and we are looking into the legality of this further.