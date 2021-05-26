Cancel
Facebook and Instagram willl now let all users hide likes on posts

By CNN Newsource
Idaho8.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook and Instagram are giving all users the option to hide public “likes” on their posts, potentially upending a core dynamic of the social media platforms where like counts are seen as a sign of a person’s influence. The social media giant has since 2019 been testing the ability for...

localnews8.com
