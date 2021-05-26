Three Wyoming Cowboys named to Athlon Preseason All-Mountain West first team

Wyoming juniors Keegan Cryder, Chad Muma and Xazavian Valladay were selected to the Athlon Preseason All-Mountain West football team this week. The 6-foot-4, 309-pound Cryder was a first-team All-MW selection last year at center for the Cowboys, who were 2-4 in last year’s pandemic-shortened season. Cryder, a 2018 freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of American and a second-team all-conference player in 2019, has started 31 games for UW the past three years.