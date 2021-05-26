Living Here, May 26, 2021

The sorry fate of the wild wolves. The New York Times on Monday ran a story about the coming extinction of the wolves that once roamed across all of America only a few hundred years ago. That story followed two states who have decided to ‘eradicate’ their wolf populations, allowing bounty hunters to go out and kill them with any means they so choose (those would be Idaho and Wyoming). Wisconsin is ramping up its kill season, as well, along with allowing the ‘taking’ of more bears and deer. The human species does not live from the results of hunting anymore, at all. Hunting, for almost all families, provides considerably less than one percent of what will be consumed for their comfort and survival (.000003 percent, actually). Why is the citizenry allowing the wholesale slaughter of these animals? Four billion dogs survive and are mostly cared for by humans, and no those dogs are not related to the wolves. The animal’s domestic dogs descended from were killed out a hundred years ago.