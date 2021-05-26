Cancel
Lake Geneva, WI

Living Here, May 26, 2021

By Editorial Pages
Cover picture for the articleThe non-profit that now owns the Yerkes Observatory has been ridden hard, Spanish Spurs dug into its sides, and the results are coming in. Oh, no plans for the place are yet being shared. The Observatory is still working under the ‘cone of silence’ from Get Smart, or maybe with instructions from the CIA, so the plan is secret, maybe Q Clearance, or does the use of that letter hit too close to the bone? What is happening is related to the work being done on the building. It’s closed over there on the grounds, with the gates closed. It’s unlikely the observatory will ever be open to the Geneva Shore Report, anyway. The observatory, like many of the small governmental bodies in and around Southern Wisconsin, much prefer to do just as much as they can to make decisions cloaked in secrecy.

