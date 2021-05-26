Cancel
The Bright Side, May 26, 2021

By Editorial Pages
Cover picture for the articleThe property at 816 Wisconsin Street right next to Horticultural Hall is in the process of getting of the approval and planning stage for some big changes. The idea of renovating the large home on Wisconsin Street, and converting it into a bed and breakfast, was discussed and presented some time ago but is now ready to get underway. The property is right next to the Horticultural Hall where many weddings are held, and the owners are trying to sell the idea that the bed and breakfast will cater to wedding parties and those visiting for other Horticultural events. The property is in an area that is residential. There is a bank, offices, apartments, and homes all in the same block, however. The property is zoned for a neighborhood business, so the question becomes; is a bed and breakfast considered a neighborhood business? Unlike an Airbnb, or short-term vacation rental, which typically rents the entire building to one renter, a bed and breakfast rents rooms more like an intimate hotel. Also, bed and breakfast inns require an owner to live on-premises and oversee the activity and business personally. This gives a little more control and reassurance to the neighborhood that unfavorable activity will not occur. The plan commission and city council voted in favor of the project.

