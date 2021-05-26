Surprising Stuff, May 26, 2021
What coffee shop and restaurant owners either don't know about or possibly care about. Visiting patrons of these establishments that come in and choose to sit for service or to enjoy a cup don't come in for the product as the main draw. The product is second. The first is the social need for human ambiance and contact. The coffee shop or restaurant should be a welcome haven for both of those things. Owners of these establishments are seldom on-premises, and many do not have brilliant managers working to run the places properly.