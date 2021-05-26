Surprising Stuff, May 26, 2021

The Pacific Southwest Shop. The T-Shirt Center On Main Street plans to expand, in some way or another. It recently purchased the old worn-out eyesore, Pacific Southwest Broad Street. The neighboring businesses, and anyone who walks in and around the area, are happy that the work being done, any work, is better than what Pacific Southwest had become. The proprietor of the T-Shirt Center is not exactly sure what the plan is but it will most likely involve becoming a tourist retail shop of some kind. If it is to be another T-shirt shop it will be mirrored after the existing one on Main Street. The T-Shirt Shop on Main is very well done, clean, organized, and a little more quality than the average tourist T-shirt shop. The Pacific Southwest on Broad has a lot of work and repairs that need to be done and the construction crew they have engaged is on it. The roof had damage and the pipes had burst, leaving a lot of water damage to repair. It will be a pleasant change to have the storefront cleaned up and restored. Neighboring businesses and the public are happy to see something happening and are looking forward to the finished product.