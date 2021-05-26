Cancel
Lake Geneva, WI

Surprising Stuff, May 26, 2021

By Editorial Pages
genevashorereport.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat coffee shop and restaurant owners either don’t know about or possibly care about. Visiting patrons of these establishments that come in and choose to sit for service or to enjoy a cup don’t come in for the product as the main draw. The product is second. The first is the social need for human ambiance and contact. The coffee shop or restaurant should be a welcome haven for both of those things. Owners of these establishments are seldom on-premises, and many do not have brilliant managers working to run the places properly.

genevashorereport.com
Wisconsin Statewtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Wisconsin Dells

John Mercure is joined by Leah-Hauck Mills, communication manager for the Wisconsin Dells Visitor & Convention Bureau, and they discuss why you should visit Wisconsin Dells for a golf getaway. For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com.
Lake Geneva, WILake Geneva Regional News

Lake Geneva's Authorfest to return to live, festival format

Beachside Authorfest is a live, in-person event again, and authors can sign up now to participate. The annual summer gathering in Lake Geneva’s Library Park is set for Saturday, July 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Offered by the Friends of the Library and Breadloaf Books, the family friendly...
Lake Geneva, WILake Geneva Regional News

Upcoming wine walk event sold out; another wine walk could be scheduled for later in the year

Anyone wanting to attend the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District’s Wine Walk this year but has not purchased their tickets may be out of luck. Kristina Tarantino, event director for the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District, announced during the Business Improvement District’s May 5 board meeting that this year’s event is officially sold out.
Lake Geneva, WIgenevashorereport.com

Front Page, May 12, 2021

Baconfest was a blow-away success in Lake Geneva this last weekend. It is the first official, and approved, social gathering since the virus struck over a year ago. People came from everywhere. That there were only four of the twenty-some-odd booths at the event to serving bacon, well, what the heck. The live music alone was worth the five-dollar admission price. At the gate, no admissions were allowed, as the online orders were overwhelming and even completely and unexpectedly sold out within only hours of the beginning of the online sale.
Lake Geneva, WIgenevashorereport.com

Little Gems, May 12, 2021

The Pacific Southwest Shop. The T-Shirt Center On Main Street plans to expand, in some way or another. It recently purchased the old worn-out eyesore, Pacific Southwest Broad Street. The neighboring businesses, and anyone who walks in and around the area, are happy that the work being done, any work, is better than what Pacific Southwest had become. The proprietor of the T-Shirt Center is not exactly sure what the plan is but it will most likely involve becoming a tourist retail shop of some kind. If it is to be another T-shirt shop it will be mirrored after the existing one on Main Street. The T-Shirt Shop on Main is very well done, clean, organized, and a little more quality than the average tourist T-shirt shop. The Pacific Southwest on Broad has a lot of work and repairs that need to be done and the construction crew they have engaged is on it. The roof had damage and the pipes had burst, leaving a lot of water damage to repair. It will be a pleasant change to have the storefront cleaned up and restored. Neighboring businesses and the public are happy to see something happening and are looking forward to the finished product.
Chicago, ILurbanmatter.com

Escape to Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark in Lake Geneva

Just about 90-minutes from downtown Chicago, you’ll find an epic Wisconsin getaway waiting for you. Grand Geneva Resort & Spa and Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark share the same exquisite grounds on more than 1,300 acres of rolling hills, hiking trails and blooming daffodils. Check out the award-winning, AAA Four-Diamond all-seasons resort, ideal for a weekend or couples getaway. In this idyllic Lake Geneva setting, you’ll find the WELL Spa + Salon with treatments as well as fitness classes, two challenging championship 18-hole golf courses, three excellent restaurants and The Mountain Top, a ski and snowboard facility.
Elkhorn, WILake Geneva Regional News

Happenings: Elkhorn's flea market returns, plus Pub & Grub Crawl

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net. Arguably the largest flea market in Walworth County, the Elkhorn Antique Flea Market begins its 40th season Sunday, May 16, at the Walworth County Fairgrounds. Expect over 550 dealers of...