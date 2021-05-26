Cancel
Front Page, May 26, 2021

The Town of Linn begins to awaken after a very long slumber. At the highly paid-for comprehensive plan meetings, that welcomed all residents to fill out forms and offer opinions, the consensus of the groups was that the Town of Linn was mostly agricultural and could use more diversity in business development. Nobody could figure out what agriculturally zoned land might be converted to such use, however. This week, at the town meeting on Monday night a young man named Patrick Hogan made his appearance, speaking directly to all those who might have been at those meetings three years back.

