The Best Surf Wax Reviewed

Spring is in full swing and summer is right around the corner. And now that something like 60% of all Americans have had at least one vaccination shot, adventure is beckoning quite urgently — or at least that’s how it feels to those of us that have been in some stage of lockdown for the last year or so. While you might not be quite ready to go gung-ho into some of the more crowded spaces of the world, there are plenty of ways to get out there that are at least a touch more private and intimate.