The Best Surf Wax Reviewed

Boris FX is a company that has established itself in the filmmaking world by providing staggering VFX and DFT(digital film tools) to major productions. Their products are used on a large portion of Hollywood movie productions, Lion King is one of them. So, when a filmmaking company released a product for photographers, I got excited. The two verticals benefit from shared experience, and I was intrigued. Taking the best from the VFX and DFX worlds, they created Optics, which is a Photoshop and Lightroom plugin aimed at stills photographers. I took Optics for a spin with real images, real photographers, and real situations. Here’s what I have to say:Disclaimer: Borix FX provided a review license to me. This is where their involvement stopped. I am sharing my honest opinion of the product below.