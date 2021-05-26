Ionic Exchange Based Liquid Nuclear Waste Treatment MarketResearch 2019-2023 Market Share, Regional Analysis with Growth, Demand, Share and Research Report 2023

The global respiratory care devices market has been gaining traction in the last few years. A significant rise in the geriatric population is one of the major factors estimated to encourage the growth of the overall market in the next few years. The growing prevalence of respiratory diseases and the growing incidence of preterm births are further predicted to accelerate the overall growth of the market in the coming years. In addition to this, the changing lifestyle of consumers and the rising prevalence of tobacco smoking are further estimated to accelerate the growth of the market in the coming years.