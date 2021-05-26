Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Interior Design Trends, Modern Textiles and Decorating Ideas

lushome.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModern interior design trends 2021-2022 reflect gorgeous decoration patterns that changes of the seasons bring to life. Interior trends in textiles offer fantastic inspirations for re-decorating rooms and outdoor living spaces, creating a unique, comfortable, and stylish atmosphere in modern dwellings. Lushome presents the latest trends in decorating with home textiles and beautiful examples of modern ideas in interior design 2021-2022.

www.lushome.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interior Decorating#Unique Decor#Elegant Design#Classic Designs#Home Decorating#Interior Design Trends#Modern Textiles#Monochromatic#Oriental#Beautiful Interior Trends#Perfect Textiles#Modern Interiors#Textured Textiles#Modern Home Interiors#Modern Ideas#Home Textiles#Room Decor#Wall Decor#Decorative Fabrics#Contemporary Interiors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
Related
Interior Designfinehomesandliving.com

Creative And Simple Ideas To Make Your Bedroom More Unique

Our bedrooms are the one room in our house where we are free to be ourselves. We don’t need to think about the overall design of our homes or what our guests will think; we can create the perfect bedroom to relax and unwind. Designing a unique and unique room that reflects your personality is the best way to have your very own sanctuary to escape to and rest after a long, busy day.
Interior Designarchitizer.com

Viewpoint House // Jim Caumeron Design

Articulated by camera lens-like extrusions, Jim Caumeron Design has realized ‘viewpoint house’ in a dense subdivision of Quezon city in the Philippines. Organized to highlight views of the outdoors, the dwelling features a warm interior core sheltered by a white concrete ‘hood’ with trapezoidal niches. Jim Caumeron created an L-shaped floor plan to fit the L-shaped site, and the client’s extensive 4306 ft2 (400 m2) space requirements.
Home & GardenHouzz

Before and After: 3 Patios Designed for Comfy, Stylish Lounging

When tackling a patio makeover, it can be appealing to want to tear everything out and start from scratch to realize your dream space. Before you do — especially as summer edges closer — consider if new furniture, potted plantings and other outdoor accessories could be a more efficient and budget-friendly way to upgrade your outdoor living experience.
Interior Designcountryliving.com

5 big bedroom decor trends for 2021

Looking to give your bedroom a style update? From classic colour schemes to head-turning bed frames, there are plenty of decor ideas to turn your space into the ultimate restful sanctuary. "As an interior designer, I believe it's so important that people reflect their character through their bedroom interior, as...
Interior DesignPosted by
Architectural Digest

7 Hotels With Remarkably Influential Interior Design

There are plenty of hotels around the world with beautiful, eye-catching designs, but far fewer with interiors so thought-out that they actually changed the design conversation. We wanted to go beyond surface-level looks and dig deeper into the legacies of the hotels that represent bold thinking and visionary design. Many of them have been refreshed over the years, and a couple have closed for good, but most are still bookable. Here are seven hotels with interiors that broke the mold.
Petslushome.com

Original Fish Tank Decorations, 35 Creative Aquarium Decorating Ideas

A fish tank is an exciting thing to have, and adding aquarium decorations is fun also. Fish tank decorations give personality to the aquarium and bring more interest into the design. The Lushome collection of aquarium decorating ideas helps make your fish tank a parasite for your underwater pets and adds more interest to your room design.
Interior Designarteresting.net

Wall decor ideas – 10 beautiful ways to decorate a blank wall

Bring your stark walls to life with these stylish wall decor ideas. Whether it’s artwork, fabric, or a mural masterpiece, changing just one wall can bring character to your space. Looking for wall decor ideas to refresh a tired or blank space in your home? Those empty walls are filled...
Interior Designlushome.com

Modern Color Palette 2022 for Home Decorating, Popular Color Trends

Here are popular color trends for summer decorating. The current color palette includes beautiful neutral gray, warm white, light purple, bright yellow, cozy red, retro golden color, warm ochre, and bold blue hues. They can create many beautiful and modern color schemes for interior decorating and outdoor rooms. Each current color is powerful and beautifully cooperates with other stylish shades and tones, making home decorating a fun endeavor.
Interior DesignThe Independent

Stylish ideas to decorate your home like a grown-up

It took a pandemic, but you are now officially good at adulting. In the months you spent indoors, you have managed to refine your mum’s banana bread recipe (and actually made it better), taught yourself which wine to pair to your mature cheddar tortillas, and learned the art of brewing a damn fine cuppa.
Interior Designsae.edu

Fundamentals of Interior Decorating and Styling

* These times are based on how the course has been run in the past and are subject to change before each start date. The Interior Decorating & Styling course has been designed in consultation with the Interior Decorating & Design industry and teaches you the skills that you need to succeed quickly and conveniently. One will learn to give creative expression to projects and actualize them by combining technical knowledge, customization and space planning techniques.
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Practical Tips to Design a More Relaxing Home

Home is a special place. It’s where memories are made, loved ones come together, and your family can retreat from the busyness of life. Because of this, decorating your home in a manner that promotes relaxation and peace is important. If you’d like to transform your home into a sanctuary for your family and guests alike, the design team at Sam Levitz Furniture has the tips and ideas to make every space in your home feel like you’re on vacation.
Designarchitizer.com

Tide Side: 6 Coastal Designs That Use Water as an Architectural Element

Architects: Showcase your next project through Architizer and sign up for our inspirational newsletter. The presence of water has an unexplainable way of drawing us in. The sense of calm or joy felt when people are near water is well documented, but when asked, there are not many people who could pinpoint why it makes them feel uplifted — it just does. Water is emotive and turbulent; it can be still and calm or rough and unpredictable. In this sense, it is relatable to the human psyche and the vast breadth of emotion we feel every day. Comprising over 71% of our planet, water landscapes can soothe us, invigorate us and nourish us. Water is the most omnipresent substance on earth, and along with air, it’s the primary ingredient for supporting life as we know it. Perhaps it is for this reason that we feel inherently connected to it.
Posted by
rofiqnas

Benefits of Creating a Minimalist Interior Design in Your Home

Interior design is an important thing for you to create in your home because it gives a certain character and atmosphere. In addition, interior design also gives you a variety of uniqueness in your home. You can make the interior design in your home as cheerful as possible or as simple as you want. There are various interior designs that you can use in your home such as minimalist, bohemian, industrial, Scandinavian, rustic, and other interior designs that you can choose from.
Interior Designamazinginteriordesign.com

Chinoiserie Home Decor Ideas

Do you love chinoiserie when it comes to patterns? If yes then you will be happy to know, there are so many ways in which you can decorate with this charming and timeless pattern. Here are some ideas. Decorate a Sideboard or a Console Table with Chinoiserie Knick Knacks. For...
Interior Designhouseandgarden.co.uk

Design ideas for stylish loggias and verandas

If you're lucky enough to have a loggia or veranda attached to your house, it's the perfect place for relaxing or entertaining outdoors. The Italian concept of the loggia (for years as a child I assumed the word was spelled 'lodger') is all about leisure. In its original form this space was used by the Romans as a walkway around a courtyard garden, and you can still see examples of this style in Pompeii. When the principles of classical architecture were revived during the Renaissance, loggias often occupied the upper floors of buildings, with one side open to the air, supported by columns or arches. Similar in nature is a veranda, a long open room with a roof that may extend around several sides of a building, or round the entire house. Whatever you choose to call a space like this, it's a delightful thing to have, allowing you to experience all the charm of sitting outside, but with protection from the worst of the weather.
Interior Designlivingetc.com

Interior designers give their top tips for rocking the abstract art trend this season

The abstract trend in interior design never really went away – but this year brings new ways for using this bold and colorful source of inspiration in new ways. Spoiler: the on-trend ways to add a splash of abstract energy to your home has nothing to do with abstract prints. Instead, we are seeing elements of abstraction in textile design, wallpapers, and even lighting. Here are the three freshest ways to use abstract motifs in your home this year.
Interior Designdigsdigs.com

27 Bold Turquoise Sofa Ideas For Your Living Room

Turquoise is a magical color being somewhere in between blue and green, it soothes yet adds a bright touch to the space. Such a bold color is sure to catch an eye, and it will be an amazing color addition to your living room, so I’d like to share some ideas on incorporating such a sofa into the room.
Interior Designdigsdigs.com

30 Welcoming Modern Country Bathroom Decor Ideas

Modern country style just like any of rustic decor styles is on top and I guess will always be as it’s extremely cozy and welcoming. Modern country style is about pairing modern decor with country touches of even vice vera – emphasizing rustic chic. How to decorate a bathroom keeping this style in mind?
Visual Artdesignboom.com

dannien roller architekten balances neoclassical fabric of tübingen with modern extension

In the german city of tübingen, dannien roller architekten introduces an architectural bridge between the past and present. the project marks the renovation of a residential and commercial building with a contemporary workspace extension, all situated within a city which dates back to the 12th century and is home to one of europe’s largest universities. this pre-existing heritage building is sited within the city center and is defined by its neoclassical style. in celebration of the rich historical layers of its context, the design team preserves the existing structure and presents a contemporary, single story extension which integrates respectfully into the urban fabric.
Interior Designmydesiredhome.com

Decoration of outdoor entrance area for the summer 22 beautiful ideas full of inspiration

Decoration of outdoor entrance area for the summer 22 beautiful ideas full of inspiration. Does rising temperatures outside invite you to take your summer clothes out of the closet? Then do the same with your summer decor… An atmospheric decor in front of the front door will please not only you, but also your guests all summer long. From colorful floral decorations to wooden boxes with summer decorations and flower stands on old ladders to beautiful door wreaths – the options for decorating the entrance area in summer are quite different. Stay tuned and let our ideas inspire you.