How birds in the Pacific Northwest experienced the pandemic

From a picnic table at Smith Cove Park in Interbay looking east, Elaine Chuang can help you find an osprey. “You have to be lined up with me here,” she says, orienting toward a large processing ship and eyeing a manmade platform 500 yards beyond it. On top sits an osprey that recently flew up from Central America. “When she’s down and all you can see is her head, then you know she’s on eggs,” says Chuang in a Texas accent made faint by 27 years in Seattle. “They’re laid one a day, and after about 30 days, then they’ll start to hatch.” The ospreys are dependable. Yesterday, Chuang saw the male swoop in with a fish.