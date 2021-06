Breckinridge County scored five times in the bottom of the fifth inning Tuesday in Hardinsburg to turn their game into a rout as they run-ruled the Cougars 10-0. Senior Dain Hawkins took the loss for the Cougars in perhaps his worst outing of the year. He gave up 11 hits, walked two and struck out three. He also hit four batters and all four of them scored.