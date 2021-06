In recent days, I’ve experienced what’s surely — hopefully? — some kind of pandemic milestone: genuine surprise upon learning that an arts event is going to happen inside a theater. The first instance involved the premiere of locally made kung fu movie The Paper Tigers, which I wrote about last week. I knew it would be streaming somewhere online, but I was startled to learn it was also playing inside an honest-to-god local movie theater — an occasion commemorated with a traditional lion dance in the lobby of Cinemark Lincoln Square in Bellevue. (We definitely need more lobby lion dances on the other side of COVID-19.)