Wildlife

Transcript: Matthew Traxler describes the ‘friendly’ bessbug beetle

 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleMatthew Traxler: So, these beetles are, like Rita said, they’re called ‘Bessbug’ beetles. If you live in eastern North America or the South, especially the southeast part of the United States, you’ve probably seen them. They look — they’re about an inch and a half long, they’re shiny black, and if you pick them up, they’re friendly. Even though they look kind of big, they’re really pretty friendly beetles, and so they’re pretty popular. They’re used in — sometimes in classrooms and sometimes for, like, outreach for museums and stuff, to talk a lot about different aspects of insects. They’re also studied because they’re super strong, right, like for their size. And, they also have these really complex chirps that they make, and — so, there’s like 16 different kind of chirps or noises that they make to communicate among themselves and their larvae. So, they’re interesting to study for a lot of reasons. And — oh yeah, the fact that they eat wood makes them interesting from a bio, like kind of a bio-energy biofuels standpoint, because we want to turn stuff like lignin into fuel, right, and that’s basically what happens in these beetle guts.

