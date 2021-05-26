Crimson Corner: GVT, Alabama Baseball's 'Biker Gang'

In the sport of baseball, the mental aspect of the game plays just a vital of a role as the physical.

For Alabama baseball, positive vibes have been a goal from the start.

On Tuesday, the Crimson Tide defeated the No. 24 South Carolina Gamecocks in the opening round of the SEC Tournament, picking up not only a must-win game to advance to the tournament's second round but also adding a critical 30th victory to its overall record to dramatically increase its chances of making an NCAA Regional.