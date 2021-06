English climbing instructor Sam Pilcher died in the hospital on May 30 after suffering what his employer characterized as a "tragic freak accident" on social media. In the early afternoon on May 27, Pilcher was in the process of ascending Quayfoot Buttress in the parish of Borrowdale with a friend when he apparently lost his footing and plummeted approximately 60 feet from a "sheer crag," according to The Yorkshire Post. While Pilcher was wearing a helmet at the time, he still managed to sustain a "very serious" injury. Had he landed a mere 20 millimeters lower, his boss, Lou Osborn, told the Post, he would have survived the fall.