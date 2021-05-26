Cancel
Little Trees Car Freshener Sues Chewy Over Dog Toy That Resembles Product

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 8 days ago

Something smells funky … at least to the company behind those Little Tree car air fresheners, which is suing popular pet food company Chewy for allegedly ripping off its famous product. Car Freshener Corporation claims Chewy is pimping a dog toy it describes as a “Frisco Retro Tree Freshener Plush...

www.foxbangor.com
