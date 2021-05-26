Little Trees Car Freshener Sues Chewy Over Dog Toy That Resembles Product

Think only humans can enjoy puzzles? Think again. Interactive toys are not only fun for dogs — they're healthy for them, too. Giving your dog a puzzle game can help relieve its anxiety, teach it problem-solving skills, and keep it moving. There's a huge variety to choose from, including puzzles that incorporate scent, puzzles for aggressive chewers, and even different skill levels! I started using a slow-feeding puzzle toy for my dog, who eats crazy fast, and it helped limit his eating speed without him even realizing it. But it's not just a gift for them — you won't have to worry about your dog getting into trouble, or about entertaining it when you're busy. Plus, it's adorable to watch your pup figure them out! All dogs have different tastes, so keep sliding for a variety of puzzles for your pup to play with!