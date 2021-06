High prices and tighter lending restrictions have started to curb demand for second homes in the U.S., according to a report Thursday from Redfin. The number of home buyers locking in mortgage rates for second homes in May was up 48.1%, compared to the same time in 2020, slowing considerably from previous months, the data showed. The report also noted that second-home mortgage locks were unusually low in May 2020 because of economic shutdowns caused by the pandemic, so the year-over-year comparison may be “exaggerated.”