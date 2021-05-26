Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Honda Aircraft Company Unveils HondaJet Elite S

By Julie Boatman
Flying Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHonda Aircraft Company announced on May 26 the new Elite S model, with a 200-pound payload increase, upgraded avionics capabilities, and new color schemes. In a virtual launch, Honda Aircraft Company president and CEO Michimasa Fujino called the model “the next iteration of the HondaJet to expand operational capability. As a result of the innovation, design and engineering on the new Elite S, we are once again setting a new standard in business aviation.”

