Manchester, KY

‘Ted Lasso’ Star Brendan Hunt on What’s in Store for Coach Beard & AFC Richmond in Season 2 (VIDEO)

By Emily Aslanian, TV Insider
hazard-herald.com
 8 days ago

Ted Lasso the Apple TV+ series is a winner, but the team the series focuses around is not…yet. When the sophomore season of the now SAG and Golden Globe awards darling picks back up, the ever-positive Coach Ted Lasso (Saturday Night Live alum Jason Sudeikis), his right-hand man Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt), and the Premier League soccer team AFC Richmond, have been relegated and kicked out of the Premier League, after losing to Manchester City in the Season 1 ender. Now, while on a mission to gain back the status they’ve lost, they can’t stop tying the other teams they play.

