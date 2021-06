After not guiding a single king salmon fishing trip last year during the entire month of May, I’ve been more than thrilled at the opportunity to guide 19 king salmon trips during May 2021. Just as pleasant a surprise has been the number of large Deshka River king salmon my guests have caught during the month of May. Emergency catch and release king salmon regulations have not allowed us to weigh or remove king salmon from the water, but I feel confident in estimating more than half of the king salmon my guests have caught weighed between 16 to 30 pounds. While fishing near the Deshka River confluence with the Susitna River I have not yet seen or heard of anyone catching a king salmon in the 40 lb. class. Many anglers have been doing a very good job of keeping the fish in the water as they unhook and release Alaska’s official state fish, so it is possible other anglers fishing near my boat may have caught and released fish near the 40-pound class.