The Kalamazoo College men's golf team honored its two seniors at the conclusion of the spring 2021 season. Following is what was read during the ceremony:. A four-year starter for the men's golf program. Jackson is from Bloomfield Hills and will be graduating with a degree in business. On the golf course, Jackson has been a standout performer winning many awards over his four years. Jackson holds the school record with a 74.7 career average over 49 events. He also holds the single-season record with a 73.6 in the 2019-2020 season. He was named All-MIAA Player of the Week 5 times in his career. Jackson was a two-time First-Team All MIAA selection and a four-time All-MIAA Academic Honor Roll student.