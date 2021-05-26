This Week's Comics: Garden Magic, Punk Princess, and Robot Kids

There have been a lot of famous dogs in the history of popular fiction, and even in the history of comic books. Among superdog companions, Bulletdog might be the first. Among DC Comics superdogs, Streak the Wonder Dog first appeared in 1948 and it can plausibly be said that he took over for Green Lantern. But even though he wasn't the first, Krypto is still a heckin' good dog, and undoubtedly became the most famous of the comic book superdogs. Krypto has a more historically interesting inspiration behind him than you might think, which can be sussed out with a careful reading of his first appearance in Adventure Comics #210 in 1955. There's a copy of Adventure Comics #210 (DC, 1955) CGC GD+ 2.5 Cream to off-white pages available in this week's 2021 June 27-28 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122126 session at Heritage Auctions.