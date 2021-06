Facebook is expecting “increased … headwinds” in 2021 despite Apple’s controversial change to its iPhone operating system, which is expected to make ad tracking more difficult.Company COO Sheryl Sandberg said that it has been doing a “huge amount of work” to prepare for iOS 14.5, which introduces Apple’s App Tracking Transparency feature to the vast majority of iPhones that would make it harder for advertisers to track people between apps. As Facebook profits from gathering data on its users and using that to inform ads, this has been a point of contention between the technology giants.The social media giant is...