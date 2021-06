MASON CITY — A competency hearing has been scheduled for a Mason City man arrested in April after a shooting incident last summer. 20-year-old Donavan Ward was charged with reckless use of a firearm causing serious injury as well as carrying weapons after an August 8th incident where he’s accused of possessing and discharging a 9 millimeter handgun at another passenger in the vehicle he was in during an argument. The passenger was struck in the legs and required hospitalization. Ward was arrested on April 14th and also faces charges of failure to appear in court and a probation violation.