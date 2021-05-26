Not guilty plea by Mason City man accused of convenience store burglary

MASON CITY — A Mason City man is possibly facing his sixth operating while intoxicated conviction after being arrested on Tuesday for leaving the scene of an accident. A criminal complaint says officers were dispatched to the 600 block of South Jackson at 6 o’clock Tuesday evening, where officers found 62-year-old McKinley Dudley Junior walking around a car he had abandoned on private property after a hit and run accident earlier in the day. Police say he had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, poor balance and a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from him. He provided a breath test which indicated a blood alcohol content of .351, which is over four times the legal limit for drunk driving. Dudley has five previous OWI convictions.