Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

When setting up a Mac at work, Kandji Liftoff aims to create the perfect first-day experience

By Bradley Chambers
9to5Mac
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKandji has taken the wraps off its latest addition to its Apple mobile device management platform. Kandji Liftoff was designed to create the perfect first-day experience when setting up a Mac at work. Using Kandji Liftoff, IT departments can automatically take an unboxed Mac and set it up with all the right apps, settings, and security controls in place before the user logs in for the first time.

9to5mac.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Screen Time#Apps#Macos#Vp Of Solutions#Kandji Self Service#Mobile#Online Resources#Network Access#Security Controls#9to5mac#Enrollment#Ceo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Software
Related
Computerslinuxtoday.com

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 16th, 2021

(Other stories by Marius Nestor) This week has been a bit slow in Linux news and releases, but we saw the launch of a new major Bodhi Linux release, Canonical finally enabled the upgrade path from Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) to Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), and UBports released the Ubuntu Touch OTA-17 software update for Ubuntu Phones. On top of that, NVIDIA released a new graphics driver for Linux, BSD, and Solaris systems with support for a bunch of new laptop GPUs, Canonical published the first Linux kernel security update for Ubuntu 21.04, and System76 launched their Launch mechanical and highly configurable keyboard.
Computersmakeuseof.com

What’s New in Bodhi Linux 6? 4 New Updates to Look Out For

Bodhi Linux, the self-described "Enlightened Linux Distribution," just got its first major point release in over a year. Bodhi version 6.0.0 brings several changes and improvements, and we're going to take a look at them today. We'll also consider your choices when upgrading or switching to Bodhi 6. What Is...
Electronicsiclarified.com

AirPods Max and Airpods Pro Do Not Support Apple Music Lossless

Apple's AirPods Max and AirPods Pro do not support Apple Music Lossless audio, reports T3. The company confirmed the lack of support following its announcement this morning. Apple has confirmed to T3 that this equipment, sadly, does not include AirPods Pro or AirPods Max. Both of Apple's elite headphone models only use the Bluetooth AAC codec when connected to an iPhone, which means they can't receive the full quality of the Apple Music 'Lossless' files, which will be encoded as ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) files.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

4 Tools for Reproducible Jupyter Notebooks

Jupyter notebooks have a somewhat poor reputation in the wider programming community. Joel Grus’ famous “I don’t like notebooks” talk, which he bravely gave at JupyterCon in 2018, covered many of the reasons why. Typically notebooks are seen to promote poor coding practices as they can be difficult to version control, often rely on cells being run in a specific order to return correct results and can be tricky to test and debug.
SoftwareTechRepublic

How to set up and use Microsoft OneDrive on a Mac

Learn how you can fully use OneDrive on a Mac, just as you can in Windows. Microsoft OneDrive is available for a variety of platforms, including Windows, iOS, iPadOS, Android and macOS. Mac users can set up OneDrive Personal or OneDrive for Business to back up and sync files from their computer. The process for customizing OneDrive on a Mac is similar to that in Windows, though there are some differences. Once you set up and configure OneDrive, the tool runs automatically to manage files across your Mac and other devices outfitted with OneDrive.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Housemarque Wants to Create 'Bigger Types of Experiences' - News

Developer Housemarque successfully launched the third-person shooter roguelike game, Returnal, for the PlayStation 5 in April. Housemarque marketing director Mikael Haveri in an interview with GameReactor spoke a bit about the future plans for the studio. Haveri says they are more than just a Resogun-studio and they are interested in creating bigger games.
Computersimore.com

How to set up your new Mac

Did you buy one of the new colorful iMacs with M1? Or maybe you bought a new MacBook Air or MacBook Pro with M1. No matter which of the best Macs you bought, congrats! Getting a new Mac is always a joyous experience, and if this is your first Mac, then welcome (the grass is greener here)! Setting up a new Mac is pretty easy and straightforward, as you need to follow the on-screen instructions. However, if you're completely new, then you might not understand what everything means. Don't worry! We're here to help walk you through each and every step along the way.
ElectronicsCNET

9 steps to perfectly set up a projector

For the biggest screen possible in your home, the best projectors can create truly massive images. In many cases they cost less than the biggest TVs. From movies to TV, PlayStation 5 to Xbox Series X, there's just something more compelling and engrossing about big-screen entertainment. The catch is that...
Electronicscommercialintegrator.com

LG Releases Pro:Centric Catena For Display Management

LG Business Solutions is releasing Pro:Centric Catena, a new display management system for businesses that allows for direct audio streaming to customers’ devices and gives integrators and end users more options to remotely manage displays. According to the company, the new solution operators on LG’s Pro:Centric smart televisions and provides...
Internetbestbuy.com

Simple Mobile - Apple iPhone SE - Silver

Power adapter, Apple EarPods, Lightning to USB cable. Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Gyro sensor, Compass, Fingerprint sensor. GPRS, EDGE, EV-DO, HSUPA, HSPA+, LTE, DC-HSDPA, VoLTE.
Computersprogramminginsider.com

Things to Know When Setting Up a TeamSpeak Server

TO SIGN UP FOR OUR DAILY EMAIL NEWSLETTER, CLICK HERE. Communication is critical when you’re gaming with other people. Many multiplayer games require collaboration and strategy between different individuals, and the communication channel you use can make or break your gameplay. For gamers, TeamSpeak is a leading service in the...
ComputersScreenrant.com

What's The Smallest MacBook & How Much Does It Cost?

Apple sells more than one MacBook model with the differences catering to the varying needs of consumers, and this includes size. MacBooks in general are highly portable notebooks, but for anyone looking to maximize the use while traveling, then the size is likely to be an important part of the decision-making process. However, it shouldn’t be the only one, with the weight and battery life of MacBooks also varying.
Video Gamesgamerant.com

Comparing Stadia and xCloud

Cloud gaming services have gained popularity over the past few years due to their accessibility and ease of use. Players are no longer limited by their hardware and cloud gaming allows them to use any device to stream their games. In particular, Google Stadia and Xbox Cloud Gaming have become two of the most recognizable services in the cloud gaming market and the technology has advanced greatly in a short span of time.
Computerstweaklibrary.com

Sound Not Working on a Mac : Resolved

Whatever the case be, here’s what you need to do to fix sound on Mac. Audio playback and sound issues have become a common problem for Mac users. The sound not working issue mostly happens after updating the macOS or installing a new audio device. Luckily, there are solutions to fix Mac audio not working.
ElectronicsDigital Signage Today

Epson digital signage aims to elevate in-person experiences

Retailers and the educational community can both tap Epson digital signage technology, including laser projection solutions, to create a more dynamic in-person experience, whether it's in a store or classroom. The Epson technology also offers the opportunity to create safe and engaging experiences as businesses and schools are reopening post-pandemic, according to a news release.
ComputersTechSpot

Intel says it provides a better gaming experience than 100% of Mac laptops

What just happened? We already knew that Intel and Apple's relationship turned sour after the latter started opting for its in-house silicon over Chipzilla's. At Computex 2021, team blue really burnt its bridges with Cupertino, making sure that everyone knows Macs are inferior to Windows-based laptops when it comes to gaming.
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Apple Mac enamel pin set

A new unofficial Apple Mac pin set has been created by Straton Roberts commemorating the history of Apple’s Mac interface and this years Apple WWDC 2021 which will take place on June 7th 2021. This set of eight unofficial enamel pins pays tribute to historical moments in the life of the Apple Macintosh and commemorates Apple’s WWDC 2021 conference.