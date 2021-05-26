When setting up a Mac at work, Kandji Liftoff aims to create the perfect first-day experience

Did you buy one of the new colorful iMacs with M1? Or maybe you bought a new MacBook Air or MacBook Pro with M1. No matter which of the best Macs you bought, congrats! Getting a new Mac is always a joyous experience, and if this is your first Mac, then welcome (the grass is greener here)! Setting up a new Mac is pretty easy and straightforward, as you need to follow the on-screen instructions. However, if you're completely new, then you might not understand what everything means. Don't worry! We're here to help walk you through each and every step along the way.