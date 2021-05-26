When setting up a Mac at work, Kandji Liftoff aims to create the perfect first-day experience
Kandji has taken the wraps off its latest addition to its Apple mobile device management platform. Kandji Liftoff was designed to create the perfect first-day experience when setting up a Mac at work. Using Kandji Liftoff, IT departments can automatically take an unboxed Mac and set it up with all the right apps, settings, and security controls in place before the user logs in for the first time.9to5mac.com