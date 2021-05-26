Cancel
Hancock County, IN

Hancock County elementary school to reopen after bee mishap

By Michelle Kaufman
WRTV
WRTV
 8 days ago
NEW PALESTINE — Brandywine Elementary will reopen Thursday after closing Wednesday due to several bees in the building.

Wes Anderson, Director of School and Community Relations for the district, said the school dodged a bullet because the queen and several of the bees were left out overnight.

When a beekeeper visited the school this morning, there were only a few dozen bees in the gym, something Anderson called a "night and day difference" from Tuesday night.

The district's last day of school is Thursday.

