Two-Day drive-through COVID-19 vaccination event today and Thursday

The Madison County Health Department has partnered with Hitachi Astemo Americas, Inc. and the Kentucky National Guard to host a two-day drive-through COVID-19 vaccination event.

The event will be held on May 26 and May 27 at Hitachi at 301 Mayde Road in Berea from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

According to the release, the event is open to the public to receive the one-dose Johnson and Johnson (Janseen) COVID-19 vaccine for those who are at least 18. There is no appointment necessary.