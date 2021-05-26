Cancel
Madison County, KY

Two-Day drive-through COVID-19 vaccination event today and Thursday

By Register Staff Report
Richmond Register
Richmond Register
 8 days ago
Ridofranz

The Madison County Health Department has partnered with Hitachi Astemo Americas, Inc. and the Kentucky National Guard to host a two-day drive-through COVID-19 vaccination event.

The event will be held on May 26 and May 27 at Hitachi at 301 Mayde Road in Berea from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

According to the release, the event is open to the public to receive the one-dose Johnson and Johnson (Janseen) COVID-19 vaccine for those who are at least 18. There is no appointment necessary.

Richmond Register

Richmond Register

Richmond, KY
Media Account for Richmond Register

Madison County, KY
Kentucky Health
Berea, KY
Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccines
Madison County, KY
Berea, KY
Kentucky Government
Madison County, KY
Berea, KY
Madison County, KY
Richmond Register

Eleven COVID-19 cases announced after weekend

Eleven new cases of coronavirus are being reported following the weekend in Madison County. Six cases were reported Friday, five on Saturday and none on Sunday. Presently, there are 79 active cases of COVID-19 in Madison County. Madison County remains a 'yellow zone' designation with an incident rate of 6.5...
Richmond Register

City, Berea Kids Eat partnership brings new trees to the city

This spring you might have noticed there are a few new trees in public areas in the city of Berea — 38 in fact, thanks to a grant written by local non-profit director Martina Leforce. Leforce, who is the director of Berea Kids Eat (BKE), landed a grant from health...
Richmond Register

Future of Tolle building, train depot and Berea Hotel under discussion

There are no easy answers and opinions are varied when it comes to the future of Berea’s Tolle building, train depot, and Berea Hotel. Plans for the three facilities were discussed last week during a work session of the Berea Tourism and Convention Commission. The city of Berea purchased the...
nolangroupmedia.com

Berea Rotary meets in-person for first time since pandemic

In its first in-person meeting since the pandemic, Berea Rotary heard from the President of the Berea Arts Council Board, Joshua Prentice. He noted that, like many other agencies, the council board closed up shop during the days of COVID-19 restrictions. There have been online services to keep kids involved...
Kentucky StateWKYT 27

Some Kentucky counties still have very low vaccination numbers

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some parts of Kentucky are still seeing very low vaccination numbers. The CDC reports that some counties, such as Laurel, have less than 30 percent of their population vaccinated. Health leaders say it could be COVID fatigue, or still, fear of the vaccine. Dalton Gilbert...
Kentucky Statewmky.org

Inspection scheduled for Nada Tunnel on KY 77 in Powell County on Tuesday, May 25

Drivers who use the Nada Tunnel on KY 77 in the Red River Gorge in Powell County should expect delays on Tuesday, May 25, as an inspection has been scheduled for the tunnel. Personnel from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and U.S. Forest Service will jointly inspect the one-lane former railroad tunnel that serves as an iconic gateway to the Red River Gorge National Geological Area.
Kentucky StateWTVQ

KY 36 in Menifee County to be closed Wednesday, May 19

MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Drivers who use KY 36 in Menifee County near Sudith and the Bath County line will need to find another route on Wednesday, May 19. The road will be closed at milepoint 0.788 for replacement of a drainage pipe. This location is just south of Big Salt Lick Creek Road. Travel between Frenchburg and Owingsville will be impacted.
Berea, KY
Berea News Flash

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Berea

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Berea: 1. Sales Representative - Part Time-$1000/week - Full Time-$4,000/week; 2. Life Insurance Sales Professional - Remote; 3. CDL-A Independent Contractor OTR Truck Driver; 4. Hospitality Recruiter; 5. Outside Sales Clothier; 6. Sales Representative - $1500+ per week; 7. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/15/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to $1,600/Week - $3,000 Sign-On Bonus; 9. Sales Rep - BUSINESS OWNERSHIP; 10. Sales Representative - $1500 per week;
Berea, KY
Richmond Register

Berea Community School graduation

For Berea Community School’s graduating class of 2021, in-person graduation seemed like it might be out of reach. However, on Saturday he and his fellow graduates were able to receive their diplomas in-person at the Seabury Center. Coleman Reed, class president, said this year had been a really rough year...
Kentucky StateWSAZ

COVID in Ky. | 285 new cases, 6 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday said COVID cases continue to trend downward as more Kentuckians get vaccinated. More than 1.9 million residents had received at least a first vaccine dose as of Monday. Lewis County in eastern Kentucky is among counties with the least number of residents vaccinated.