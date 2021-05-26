Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

China Already Outspends US Military? Discuss

By Bill Greenwalt
Breaking Defense
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBill Greenwalt worked hand in glove with the late Sen. Sen. McCain as he tried — and repeatedly failed — to cleanse the defense budget of huge amounts of what isn’t really defense spending — cancer research, health care, grocery stores and the list goes on and on. If you strip this from the defense budget how much is America really spending on its military and how does that compare with what China is spending? Read on! The Editor.

breakingdefense.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#Defense Department#National Defense#Us Military#Defense And Military#Global Security#The Biden Administration#The Trump Administration#Pentagon#The Democratic Party#Omb#Economist#Australian#American#Hasc#Medicare#Defense Health Program#Treasury#Doe#Chinese Military Spending
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Foreign Policy
News Break
PPP
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
United States Department of Defense
Country
China
Related
Foreign PolicyThe Daily Star

China holds economic talks with US

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He exchanged views with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on issues of mutual "concern", in his second virtual call in a week with top economic and trade officials under the US Biden administration. Liu, who has led China's negotiations in Sino-U.S. trade talks since former US...
Congress & Courtsamericanmilitarynews.com

Sen. Cotton, bipartisan lawmakers call for Pentagon list of companies linked to China’s military

A group of bipartisan lawmakers, including Senators Tom Cotton (R-AR), Gary Peters (D-MI), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), and Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Representatives Mike Gallagher (R-WI), Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), and Liz Cheney (R-WY) sent a letter on Tuesday calling on the Department of Defense to release a report identifying Chinese military companies, which has been delayed for more than a month.
Foreign Policytucsonpost.com

US Ambassador Tai discuss trade relationship with China

Washington [US], May 27 (ANI): US Trade Representative Katherine Tai held a virtual meeting with her Chinese counterpart Liu He on Thursday morning (local time) and discussed the importance of the trade relationship between Washington and Beijing. During their candid exchange, Tai discussed the guiding principles of the Biden-Harris Administration's...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

U.S.-China Cold War Already Upon Us

Senate Republicans continue to sound the alarm about China, calling it a new Cold War that America must defends itself against. Author Gordon Chang says that new Cold War is already upon us and U.S. citizens had better wake up to the looming threat of the Chinese Communist Party. “It's...
MilitaryAntiwar.com

US Says SecDef Austin Unable to Reach China’s Military Chief

According to a report from Reuters, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has been unable to speak with China’s top military official despite multiple attempts to set up talks. Tensions have been high between the militaries of the two nations due to the increased US military activity in sensitive areas like the South China Sea. US warships are regularly patrolling the disputed waters and frequently shadow Chinese ships. US spy planes are also constantly buzzing near China’s coast.
Foreign Policynewyorkian.com

China’s US apologists: Goodwin

While China threatens President Biden over a probe into the Wuhan Institute of Virology “lab-leak” theory, Democrats and the media effectively protected China’s role, Post columnist Michael Goodwin writes. Source: NY Post click here for more…
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Newsweek

What Fauci Discussed With China in Emails

Dr. Anthony Fauci's inbox was flooded with correspondence from all corners of the world, including China, at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, according to excerpts of his emails published this week. The White House's leading public health expert appears to maintain a cordial relationship with the director...
IndiaBirmingham Star

China warns Japan against stoking military tensions

Beijing [China], May 23 (ANI): Chinese Foreign Ministry lashed out against Japanese Defence Chief Nobuo Kishi saying Nansei Islands - southernmost of the Japanese mainland close to Taiwan -- are a source of concern and said that Beijing will safeguard its territory and Tokyo should not stretch too far. Chinese...
Aerospace & DefenseBrookings Institution

US military options to enhance Arctic defense

Despite all the focus on strategic competition in Europe and Asia, one region of the world has at long last begun receiving the attention it warrants from the U.S. military: the Arctic. The Arctic is of unique importance to all Americans. First, the United States is one of just eight sovereign Arctic states — joined by Canada, Denmark (thanks to its autonomous territory Greenland), Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia, and Sweden — which allows for the exercise of certain sovereign rights in the region and bestows member status in the international Arctic Council.1 China is, of course, notably absent, despite its self-proclaimed (and at best dubious) status as a “near-Arctic” state2 and its observer status on the Arctic Council. Second, the effects of global climate change are increasing access to previously inaccessible Arctic areas and important transit and trade routes. This increased access results in yet another theatre for strategic competition, and thus, it is curious that the Arctic was not mentioned in the Biden administration’s Interim National Security Guidance3 — although it has engaged on Arctic issues around this month’s Arctic Council summit.4.