Update on June COVID-19 Vaccination Opportunities for Community Members Ages 12-plus
May 26, 2021 — There are multiple opportunities for vaccination available throughout Cook County in the month of June. Details for all open events can be found below with online registration through the Cook County Coronavirus Response Hub (https://cookcountycovid19.org) or by calling the Vaccine Navigator at 218-877-8273. All people who sign up for an appointment to receive one of the two-dose vaccines (Moderna or Pfizer), are automatically registered for their second dose at the appropriate interval.