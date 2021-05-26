Update on June COVID-19 Vaccination Opportunities for Community Members Ages 12-plus

By Grace Grinager, Public Health Supervisor from Cook County Public Health and Human Services - May 14, 2021. As the days grow longer, our attention naturally shifts to the summer months ahead. We’re in a much better place with COVID-19 than last year at this time. Locally, we’ve got easy access to vaccines that work very well at preventing us from becoming infected with COVID-19, getting sick and passing the virus to others. Just last week, Gov. Tim Walz announced plans to further lift the remaining restrictions on businesses. Starting at the end of the month, all restrictions on capacity and distancing for businesses and events will end. Once 70% of Minnesotans 16 and older are vaccinated (or by July 1, whichever comes sooner), Walz will end the mask mandate.