LUCKNOW: Authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur district have booked a relative of a patient of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) who dumped his body in a river after he died earlier this week, a senior medical officer said on Sunday. They initiated an investigation after a video of the body being thrown in the river surfaced. Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Vijay Bahadur Singh said after the video went viral they found in their probe that Premnath Mishra, a resident of Sidharthnagar, was admitted to a hospital on May 25 and died on May 28.