When Konami debuted GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon back in April, gamers were excited to see an experience that takes its predecessor to new horizons. The original Getsu Fuma Den was released back in the late '80s, but the caveat was that it was only available for Japanese players on the Famicom. Now, a sequel is on the way, thanks to Konami and indie studio GuruGuru. It looks like this is just the start of a renewed initiative for the company that gave us franchises like Silent Hill and Metal Gear Solid.