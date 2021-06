Marathon weekend is one of the biggest events of the year for Missoula. It gets the community active and outdoors - and it brings in some serious tourism money as people from all over the country (and other countries) come to take part in the events and see the sights of Missoula. It was a pretty big hit to restaurants, hotels, and businesses when the marathon had to be canceled because of COVID last year. And the effects will be felt again this year as the decision not to hold the race had to be made a few months in advance. It's a bit of bad timing - if the race was a couple months later in the year it might have come with a different decision as more people are getting vaccinated and infection rates continue to drop. At least we should get back to business as usual with the Missoula Marathon next summer.....and by then we'll have the bonus of the construction on the Higgins Bridge being completed.