Forgotten Coast Part 1

By JUDY WARNOCK
hernandosun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCamping in February! What were we thinking? But our friends wanted to go to north Florida so we were all for it. Our destination was a small town called Carrabelle FL just east of Apalachicola. I think I might have seen it in the blink of an eye on the way to Pensacola once. It's a long part of the panhandle called "The Forgotten Coast," one of the last stretches of beautiful unspoiled beaches, and less developed. It is not crowded with high rises or strip malls, just quiet towns along Hwy 98. "The Forgotten Coast" to the east is noted by St. Marks below Tallahassee and continues along the coastline westward to Mexico Beach, about an hour from Panama City. Mexico Beach you may remember was almost wiped off the map by Hurricane Michael in October of 2018. You will still see ruined beach houses and piers as you drive along the shoreline.

