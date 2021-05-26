Move And Groove Indoors
There is no doubt that we are slowly but surely returning to some sense of normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic reared it's ugly hand worldwide. For the past year we have made ultimate sacrifices in our daily routines, however exercising has remained a constant for many people (present company included as I have been walking when time permits and since I'm on a strict diet that has been rule of thumb) but there are those who consider "MOVIN & GROOVIN" a part of their weekly routine and now your opportunity has finally returned.wsbs.com