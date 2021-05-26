Branford student one of 20 selected in nation

Branford, Fla., – Barrett Young, a senior at Branford High School, was selected as one of 20 in the nation for the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. As directed by Presidential Executive Order, the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars are comprised of one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 Scholars in the arts and 20 Scholars in career and technical education.