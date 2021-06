To control the COVID-19 pandemic, high COVID-19 vaccination coverage is urgently needed in each country worldwide. According to Our World in Data COVID-19 vaccination tracking, by the end of April, 2021, the proportion of individuals who had received at least one dose of vaccination was 62% in Israel, 51% in the UK, 43% in the USA, and 28% in Germany. However, this proportion was quite low in other countries, such as Russia (8%) and South Korea (7%). Although Japan is preparing to host the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, only 4% of the population had been vaccinated as of May 21, 2021 (appendix).