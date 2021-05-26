In-Person programs starting June 1 at Regional Libraries

CANTON—The Parlin-Ingersoll Public Library will be hosting an online virtual program with author Chris Bohjalian Wednesday, Oct. 27, 6:30 p.m. Chris Bohjalian is a #1 bestselling author of 22 books adapted into three movies and a TV series. His works include Midwives, Before You Know a Kindness, Sandcastle Girls, Light in the Ruins, and Flight Attendant. His latest fiction release, Hour of the Witch, is the story of Mary Deerfield, a 24-year-old woman living in Boston in 1662. Her husband is abusive, and she longs to divorce him. However, the story is set during the times of the Massachusetts witch trials, and unusual circumstances occur causing the community to caste suspicion on her being a witch. Bohjalian has created a best-selling historical thriller, which has received excellent reviews. Registration is limited to 20 people, who must access the program via their home Internet connection. An e-mail address must be provided so the library can send out a link to each participant.This program is being sponsored by Palos Heights Public Library to over 127 libraries and about 5,000 participants. For more information and to register for this event, please contact the library at 647-0328 or e-mail us at parlin@parliningersoll.org.

