In-Person programs starting June 1 at Regional Libraries

suwanneetimes.com
 2021-05-26

The hours for our regional libraries will be increasing and in-person programs will begin at all branches of the Suwannee River Regional Libray, starting June 1. Limited in-person programs will start June 1. Programs will be held outside and in the meeting room. Programs inside will continue to have social distancing guidelines in place and registration will be required.

www.suwanneetimes.com

