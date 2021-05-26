Cancel
Washington Wizards: Biggest mismatch in playoff series vs. Philadelphia 76ers may be on the sideline

Cover picture for the articleWashington Wizards. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports. What is the biggest mismatch in the Washington Wizards‘ series against the Philadelphia 76ers? Is it Joel Embiid vs. Washington’s committee of centers? Maybe Tobias Harris vs. the three-guard lineup? If you’re trying to identify the biggest mismatch in the series, you might be looking in the wrong place. You won’t see it on the court. Instead, you’ll see it on the sidelines because the biggest mismatch in this series is the coaching mismatch between Scott Brooks and Doc Rivers.

