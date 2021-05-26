Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Can Chandler Hutchison be the Wizards’ secret weapon against the 76ers?

By Bullets Forever
chatsports.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePPA (Player Production Average) is my overall production metric. It credits players for things they do that help a team win (scoring, rebounding, playmaking, defending), and dings them for things that don’t (missed shots, turnovers, fouling, bad defense) — each in proper proportion.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chandler Hutchison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wizards#Secret Weapon#Team Player#Philly#Ppa#Missed Shots#Turnovers#Player Production Average#Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Washington Wizards: Breaking down the play-in tournament possibilities

The postseason is here, and the Washington Wizards are officially a part of the fun. The Wizards finished the season with the eighth-best record in the East. After a rocky start to the season, the play-in seemed like a saving grace, the only way the Wizards would reach the postseason. However, they actually would have made the playoffs if we were living in a pre-play-in society.
NBAenquirerjournal.com

Homesley signs mult-year deal with Wizards

Former Porter Ridge High star Caleb Homesley signed a multi-year contract with the Washington Wizards on Saturday, the team announced via Twitter. Homesley was originally picked up by Washington after the 2020 NBA Draft and assigned to the G League. While the Wizards’ G League affiliate didn’t participate this season, Homesley played 16 games with the Erie BayHawks during the 2020-21 season.
NBAWashington City Paper

Wizards Head Into Play-In Tournament With Momentum

As the final buzzer sounded inside Capital One Arena on Sunday afternoon, fans treated the home team to a standing ovation. The energy in the building was palpable as the Washington Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets, 110-105, to favorably position themselves heading into the NBA’s new play-in tournament. With the win, the Wizards secured the eighth seed in the tournament and will earn an official playoff berth if they win either of their next two games.
NBANBA

Russell Westbrook for All-NBA 2020-21

In his 13th NBA season, Russell Westbrook is putting up some of the best numbers of his career and leading a late-season Wizards’ resurgence that has taken Washington from 15 games below .500 to the NBA Play-In Tournament. The former MVP averaged the most rebounds (11.5) and assists (11.7) of his career, averaged a triple-double for the fourth time in the last five years and just locked up his third assist title. Ask around the organization, however, and any teammate, coach or staffer will tell you that Westbrook’s biggest impact has come in the locker room rather than the stat sheet. Acquired by Washington just weeks before the start of the season, Westbrook has been a tone-setter for the team on and off the court, a leader for the Wizards’ young core and a superstar running mate for fellow All-NBA candidate Bradley Beal.
NBAchatsports.com

Bradley Beal Says Hamstring Injury Won't Be '100%' for Wizards vs. Celtics

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal said he will not be at 100 percent for the team's play-in game against the Boston Celtics because of his lingering hamstring injury. "There's no setback. I didn't injure it any worse than it already, so that's positive. Obviously it won't be 100 percent. I've just got to manage it the best I can," Beal told reporters Monday.
NBAblackchronicle.com

Warriors’ Stephen Curry beats out Wizards’ Bradley Beal to win second NBA scoring title

After an intense battle that raged for the entire season, Stephen Curry has officially clinched the scoring title over Bradley Beal, who only managed to put up 25 points in the Washington Wizards’ win over the Charlotte Hornets. Due to Beal’s relatively low total, Curry only needed three points to lock up the scoring race and took care of that in the first quarter of the Golden State Warriors matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies. Curry ended the season averaging 31.98 points per game to Beal’s 31.3.
NBAchatsports.com

Westbrook leads Wizards from Eastern Conference basement to 8th place finish

Another outstanding game from Russell Westbrook, quality performances from Ish Smith and Robin Lopez off the bench, and a decent game from Rui Hachimura was enough to the Wizards to dispatch the Charlotte Hornets and lock down 8th place in the Eastern Conference. They’ll face the injury-riddled Boston Celtics Tuesday...
NBAAt The Hive

Hornets’ Biyombo No Fan Of NBA Play-In Game

One of the most overused phrases in pro sports is "it is what it is." Among cliche speak, it’s popular with players, coaches and management across all manners of sport. Basically, it’s an expression that is used to characterize a frustrating or challenging situation that a person believes cannot be changed and must just be accepted.
NBAWashington Times

Beal, Westbrook lead underdog Wizards against Celtics

When the Wizards were rolling in April, Charles Barkley made a declaration: Washington would win the play-in tournament. And not just that, but the Hall of Famer and “Inside the NBA” analyst said “none of those teams” in the Eastern Conference should want to see the Wizards in the playoffs.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Nylon Calculus: Play-in tournament favorites for each matchup

The NBA play-in tournament will feature single-elimination contests between some of the league’s most exciting teams. What do the numbers say about the likely winners of each conference’s bracket?. Beginning May 18, the NBA is holding its play-in tournament to decide the No. 7 and No. 8-seeded playoff teams from...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The Whiteboard: Every NBA play-in tournament team’s secret weapon

The Whiteboard is The Step Back’s daily basketball newsletter, covering the NBA, WNBA and more. Subscribe here to get it delivered to you via email each morning. The NBA’s play-in tournament kicks off Tuesday and every team will need stars and role players to come up big. Here’s the secret weapon each team will count on.
NBANBC Washington

Wizards Hoping to Beat Celtics the Same Way They Did in the ‘Funeral Game'

Wizards hoping to beat Celtics the same way they did in the ‘funeral game’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. This Tuesday, the Washington Wizards will face off against the Boston Celtics in the first postseason matchup between the two since the second round of the 2017 playoffs. Boston got the better of Washington in that series, winning Game 7 at home. It was earlier during that 2016-17 campaign, though, that the fierce rivalry between the Wizards and Celtics was ignited.
NBAPosted by
NESN

Celtics Injury Report: Robert Williams Probably For Play-In Vs. Wizards

With everything on the line, the Boston Celtics may have some good news regarding availability for Tuesday’s play-in game. Robert Williams, who has been dealing with turf toe through the last stretch of the regular season, has been upgraded to probable for the match against the Washington Wizards. The sophomore...
NBANBC Washington

Bradley Beal Says He Won't Be 100 Percent for Start of Postseason

Beal says he won't be 100 percent for start of postseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. If it looked like Bradley Beal was moving better in the fourth quarter on Sunday in the Wizards' win over the Hornets, that's because he was. The Wizards All-Star guard said his strained...
NBAPosted by
NESN

How Kemba Walker Is Feeling Ahead Of Celtics-Wizards Play-In Game

The Boston Celtics implemented a long-term plan in the hopes that Kemba Walker would be at his healthiest entering the postseason, and it seems the All-Star point guard is holding up his end. Walker told reporters Monday, one day before the Celtics host the Washington Wizards in the NBA Play-In...