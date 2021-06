According to the Goldman Sachs economist, the future is undoubtedly bright for the chip industry and the norm is about to be achieved in the near future. Regarding the disruptions caused by the recent chip shortage, Andrew Tilton, chief economist at Goldman Sachs (Asia) believes that the worst is about to end and the shortage will be in the past soon. The production of household electronics including washing machines, microwaves and other electronics has been badly hit following the chip shortage. Tilton noted that the company analysts believe that they’re currently in the worst period, where the biggest disruptions are being experienced in many industries. The economist however believes that the shortage will ease off in the second half of the year.